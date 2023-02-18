Has anyone successfully got HA talking to their Spa?

I have a Caldera Capitolo which I want to manipulate the set temp depending on our excess solar power production.

I'm still awaiting a response on the availability of a wifi module for this spa but if available I'm not confident it'll easily integrate with HA.

There's a useful project here for Balboa boards using RS485 but I'm not sure if it would apply to this board. I have posted there as well.

I did consider a Tasmota power switch relay but the spa uses an RCD which trips each time it loses power and requires a manual reset so I'd never be able to get it to turn back on remotely.

Does anyone have any clever ideas to acheive my goal of managing the spa from HA?

Heres a photo of the board:

From my research this board is also used in Hot Spot spas under the Hawk brand and in Hot Spring Spas under the Eagle brand.

I've also found a Watkins RS485 module so it could indeed be using the RS485 protocol. Just need to figure out how I can tell...