So I am considering changing out my Sennheiser True Wireless 2 with a couple of extra functions added into the mix that I am now considering a higher priority.

My priorities in general descending order of priority

Sound Quality

Comfort (I'd like something low profile if possible as the Senns are massive, not super comfortable etc). Sometimes I listen in bed at night.

Voice Call quality (I expect to make relatively heavy use of these both in an office environment and generally.

ANC

Battery life/Charging speed etc.

Whilst I'd prefer not to spend huge sums, I'd rather spend a bit extra and get the 'right' pair.

Anyone tried a few of the newer ones and have comments on them, especially if you enjoy good quality sound as this is important to me.