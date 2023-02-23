I am interested in lighting for home during power outages.

In particular I want USB charging and long lighting time - i.e. to get through the night

I did consider power stations but are just looking for relatively cheap solution

Does anyone have thoughts on best options

I have looked at a range of LED lanterns

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/1000-lumen-rechargeable-dimmable-portable-camping-lantern-and-power-bank/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=product_listing_ads&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI04bx68qq_QIVxYJLBR3NoA2aEAQYASABEgIaTPD_BwE

Full brightness (1000 Lumen, 3 Hours ), Cool light (700 Lumen, 5 Hours) Warm light (300 Lumen, 7 Hours) and Flashing Mode.

4400mAh Li-ion battery (2x2200)

To a Solar Recharge LED Light Kit

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/solar-recharge-led-light-kit/p/MB3699?pos=4&queryId=5c046e1e218e2d8fa5f0c36caa91d0ee&sort=relevance&searchText=solar%20light



Battery: 6V 4.5Ah SLA

Internal Light: 2 x 3W COB LED

Lead Lights: 2 x 3W + 1 x 2W LED

Solar Panel Input: 9VDC 7W

USB Output: 5VDC

Solar Charge Time: 13-15 hours