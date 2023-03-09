I've recently replaced my aging Kindle with a new Kobo Libra 2, and am having WiFi issues with it. It appears to put the WiFi to sleep (presumably to save power saving thing). The problem is it doesn't always wake the WiFi up and reconnect when required.

If I try to search the Kobo Store the WiFi wakes up, connects, then performs the search. But if I try to search Overdrive it doesn't wake up and the search fails saying:

There seems to be a problem. Please try again. If the problem persists, please try using your library's website instead, and then sync your eReader.

This is a replacement Kobo Libra 2 as the first one had a screen defect, and both of them had this WiFi problem. It's like it knows it needs to turn WiFi on for the Kobo Store, but doesn't know Overdrive needs it.

Does anyone else have a Kobo Libra 2, and are you experiencing this? Did you find a fix?

Maybe I'm wording it poorly, but I can't seem to find any info on this particular problem on the web.