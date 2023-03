Nabu Casa - obviously. With the advantage of also funding the Home Assistant project.



Alternatively- If you’re not that familiar with VPNs then Tailscale might be for you. Otherwise WireGuard on its own is simple enough.



Personally, I use my own domain, static IP and port forwarding. Home Assistant sits behind Nginx which does the HTTPS reverse proxy. This solution is “free” for me because I need the domain and static IP for other things. But would be ~$90 per year.



I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.