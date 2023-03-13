jonathan18

I’m looking for an ‘action camera’ to use on a kite; looking for decent enough quality but at a good price (say no more than $300).

Needs to have image stabilisation; would prefer one with a front screen.

Looking at the best bang for buck options, Akaso cameras are often recommended at the lower price end, and so I have been looking at either:

Brave 7 LE (benefit of front screen; about $290)

V50X (though have seen some criticism of image quality in latest version)

Are there any models or brands people would recommend (to buy or avoid)?

Or would there be a compact phone with decent camera and OIS that I could buy for a similar cost?

Or does anyone have one they’re keen on selling? Happy to purchase second-hand if anyone has one they no longer need.

Thanks for any advice.