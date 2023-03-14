Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Chromecast doesn't show channels
quickymart

10046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303855 14-Mar-2023 22:19
Send private message

(Apologies if this is in the wrong place).

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=303795

 

^ I picked up one of these and it was delivered today. Connected to my TV and setup, so far so good. I've setup my Youtube and Netflix accounts on it and it works fine - much faster than my old Western Digital box.

 

However I'm struggling trying to get it to show (free) streaming channels from overseas. A friend of mine had an Amazon Fire stick, and (as I mentioned in the other thread) I remember he had dozens of free channels streamed from overseas he could pick from.

 

He suggested an app called IPTV Smarters, but I'll be damned if I can figure out how to (a) install it, and (b) get it working.

 

Can anyone suggest anything or point me in the right direction? Thanks in advance 😊

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
14343 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3050225 14-Mar-2023 22:38
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure why that one is not available. There are numerous equivalent apps available on Chromecast.

I have used Kodi although it's a heavyweight it's well maintained. I also have something light I think was recommended by Matt Huismann's site.

I'll let you know what I use as soon as find the remote ; )

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 