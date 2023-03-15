Have a 4 plug individually switched power board in the kitchen with a reset button on the side. The toaster is plugged into it as well as a landline and a clock radio, so not much drain and I don’t pull the plugs in and out, they just live there constantly. Toaster works fine every morning.



Turned on toaster and it stopped after a few seconds. All power board lights are off. I checked the main fuses downstairs, all fine. So then thought to reset the power board and board came back to life. Put the toaster on again and it blew a second time so now I’m nervous and unplug the toaster. Then I reset the power board and radio and phone are working continually and all the 4 power board lights are on again. Plugged something else into the one vacated by toaster...working.



I then plugged the toaster which is barely a year old into a wall plug on another circuit and it toasted without blowing.



My question is do I need a new power board even though it appears to be working or is it possible the toaster is causing the issue.



Just shook all crumbs out of the toaster in case somehow it can be causing a short circuit. One big piece of toast the size of a dollar coin dropped out, could this be the cause?



Advice please as unsure what to do next.







