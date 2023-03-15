Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Power Board or Toaster blowing
Eva888

#303857 15-Mar-2023 09:17
Have a 4 plug individually switched power board in the kitchen with a reset button on the side. The toaster is plugged into it as well as a landline and a clock radio, so not much drain and I don’t pull the plugs in and out, they just live there constantly. Toaster works fine every morning.

Turned on toaster and it stopped after a few seconds. All power board lights are off. I checked the main fuses downstairs, all fine. So then thought to reset the power board and board came back to life. Put the toaster on again and it blew a second time so now I’m nervous and unplug the toaster. Then I reset the power board and radio and phone are working continually and all the 4 power board lights are on again. Plugged something else into the one vacated by toaster...working.

I then plugged the toaster which is barely a year old into a wall plug on another circuit and it toasted without blowing.

My question is do I need a new power board even though it appears to be working or is it possible the toaster is causing the issue.

Just shook all crumbs out of the toaster in case somehow it can be causing a short circuit. One big piece of toast the size of a dollar coin dropped out, could this be the cause?

Advice please as unsure what to do next.




outdoorsnz
  #3050272 15-Mar-2023 09:38
I'd say your toaster is toasted! The wall socket will have a higher fuse cutout possibly.

 

If after clearing all blockages and still popping the power board over load, safer to get a new toaster. Wouldn't hurt to replace power board ether if quite old.

 

 

k1w1k1d
  #3050278 15-Mar-2023 09:47
My guess is the cheap power board. The toaster is probably about 2KW/10A which is near the limit of the circuit breaker on the board. After a while the breakers get "tired" and trip at a lower current.

 

To confirm this, try a fan heater or kettle etc to see if it trips with that.

Eva888

  #3050281 15-Mar-2023 10:16
k1w1k1d:

My guess is the cheap power board. The toaster is probably about 2KW/10A which is near the limit of the circuit breaker on the board. After a while the breakers get "tired" and trip at a lower current.


To confirm this, try a fan heater or kettle etc to see if it trips with that.



Thanks! Tried the jug and sure enough it tripped off after about 20 seconds so it is the power board.

So new power board it is. Any suggestions for what to look for that has surge protection and separate switches preferably black colour and that can take the load of a toaster?






johno1234
  #3050283 15-Mar-2023 10:21
How far away is the wall socket and is it a double socket? It would be preferable to plug the toaster into the wall directly, not the powerboard, for the reasons mentioned above.

Mehrts
  #3050300 15-Mar-2023 11:05
Using high current devices (toasters, jugs etc) is a bad idea with power boards. Plug it directly into the wall socket.

Power/multi boards are best used for many low power devices (chargers, computer monitors, TV's and their peripherals etc).

