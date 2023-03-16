My fairly new drone suffered a rather violent altercation with a rugby goal post this morning. I'm gutted! Straight onto my insurance when I got home, and I hope it'll be an easy win.

Just wondered if the DJI Care Refresh is worth purchasing, should, God forbid, anything else happen to the replacement (pretty sure it's not repairable as the gimbal is only hanging on by a thread 😒). Have people had experience with this type of brand specific insurance?

Thanks for any advice. I miss my little DJI buddy (Mini 2)...only got to take him out 5 times.