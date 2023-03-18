I'm looking to log data from HASS temperature sensors (and then later visualise/analyse that data). InfluxDB and Grafana seems to be the most popular solution for this, though I've also seen Prometheus and Victoria Metrics mentioned as alternatives/supplements.

I've tried InfluxDB once before (when I was much more innocent and naive as to such things) and the HASS/Raspberry Pi setup I was using said "Nope!". Then the house lights stopped working and I had a new appreciation of Single Points of Failure.

I'm now running HASS on an @xbmcnut NUC (i3/8GB) that has been rock solid for 3(?) years but I am still extremely wary of mucking around with a known working set up. Some other potentially fraught projects (hello Frigate) have been offloaded to other devices just for this reason. HASS has essentially become critical infrastructure and I probably need to think about some kind of dev/prod arrangement.

What is best practice/what are others doing for data logging? Is it best to:

Just to run Influx on the NUC (I know now it was almost certainly too many read/writes killing the SD card that caused my original problems)

Run Influx on the NUC but store the database file externally, say on a USB disk. Google seems to suggest that this isn't easy, but I haven't tried personally.

Run Influx entirely separate to the NUC/HASS: Unraid server acting as a NAS. I can add a docker container for Influx but I'm a little leery about over-working this (see previous comments re single points of failure) Raspberry Pi (3B, I think). But again potential for SD card issues

Use some kind of cloud service

Sensors are all Aqara Zigbee sensors via Zigbee2Mqtt to HASS.