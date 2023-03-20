Hi folks

I've got a cabin in the backgarden that I needed to add heating to as sitting in it early in the morning working was starting to get a wee bit cold with the change in morning temps.

I've picked up an Arlec Smart Hub, Thermostat Sensor and a 2000w convection wall heater. All are connected to my network and can be operated by using the Grid Connect app as expected.

I set up an automation using the thermostat sensor (not inbuilt heater one) that essentially is supposed to turn the heater on if the temp drops below a certain level, run the heater at 'settings'. I have another automation that does the opposite, so turn the heater off if above a certain temp.

The good thing is the turn on automation worked fine this morning but it didn't turn off when it hit the temp... I'm a really bit confused by the automations as they're not really making much sense as the automation is simply limited to a single IF statement with one action where as I want it to do the following:

IF <thermostat Sensor> IS LESS than x degrees THEN active the heater UNTIL <thermostat Sensor> IS GREATER than x degrees

This is what the two seperate automations do but they don't appear to be working and I'm not sure how to fix this or make sense of the automations.. I must be doing something wrong surely?

Any one got a similar setup?

Thanks,

Chris