I have a device that requires two 18650 batteries but it specifies no Aero type, what is the difference? Also, any suggestions for a NZ source for quality ones?
Thanks.
Only Aero I know of is a "brand" of battery - Aerolithium which is used in aircrafts, but never heard of a type of battery being aero - following with interest
Never heard of that expression on them. For most things I use that need low power 18650's I have been grabbing them from the solar light area at bunnings or mitre10 since they have a reason to not sell fake junk.
Higher power things need the high current ones and apparently vape shops are the go to for that, but I really don't want to set foot in one. Ordering online from overseas is so expensive now with the courier requirements they should follow.
Only thing I can think of is maybe they are talking about 18650s with/without the raised positive end bump, or protected/unprotected cells. I can't think how "Aero" would describe either of those things, but that's basically the only difference I can think of that would... make a difference. Might be a weird translation?
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...
Simpower are a good local source of high quality cells (I have no affiliation with them apart from being a customer).
SIMPOWER: The Battery Specialists
With regards to "Aero" cells, its not a term that I'm familiar with. What application are you planning to use them in?
peejayw: It's a UPS for a Raspberry Pi.
Brand and module?
Ahh, "Aero model"
As in batteries used for model aircraft. It's a weird thing to state since 18650s really are not used in aero modelling, but I would hazard a guess they don't want you to use very high discharge current capable cells, in case something.... goes wrong.
Yeah, I would just use any 18650, it seems to have standard overcurrent and over/undervoltage protection built in anyway.
Yip, reading that sales post now seems over draw could be an issue as indicated here as well, so one just needs to ensure its not high discharged rated 18650's
I think vapes also use high draw 18650's so those would also be excluded from use.