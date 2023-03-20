Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)What is an Aero 18650 battery?
peejayw

1648 posts

Uber Geek


#303917 20-Mar-2023 10:29
Send private message quote this post

I have a device that requires two 18650 batteries but it specifies no Aero type, what is the difference? Also, any suggestions for a NZ source for quality ones?
Thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
Silvrav
167 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3052268 20-Mar-2023 10:41
Send private message quote this post

Only Aero I know of is a "brand" of battery - Aerolithium which is used in aircrafts, but never heard of a type of battery being aero - following with interest

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
richms
25902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3052269 20-Mar-2023 10:41
Send private message quote this post

Never heard of that expression on them. For most things I use that need low power 18650's I have been grabbing them from the solar light area at bunnings or mitre10 since they have a reason to not sell fake junk.

 

Higher power things need the high current ones and apparently vape shops are the go to for that, but I really don't want to set foot in one. Ordering online from overseas is so expensive now with the courier requirements they should follow.




Richard rich.ms

sleemanj
1463 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052270 20-Mar-2023 10:45
Send private message quote this post

Only thing I can think of is maybe they are talking about 18650s with/without the raised positive end bump, or protected/unprotected cells.  I can't think how "Aero" would describe either of those things, but that's basically the only difference I can think of that would... make a difference.  Might be a weird translation?




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...



Senecio
1796 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3052273 20-Mar-2023 10:47
Send private message quote this post

Simpower are a good local source of high quality cells (I have no affiliation with them apart from being a customer).

 

SIMPOWER: The Battery Specialists

 

With regards to "Aero" cells, its not a term that I'm familiar with. What application are you planning to use them in? 

peejayw

1648 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052275 20-Mar-2023 10:52
Send private message quote this post

It's a UPS for a Raspberry Pi.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Silvrav
167 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3052276 20-Mar-2023 10:54
Send private message quote this post

peejayw: It's a UPS for a Raspberry Pi.

 

 

 

Brand and module?

peejayw

1648 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052277 20-Mar-2023 11:02
Send private message quote this post

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/33012132000.html




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



sleemanj
1463 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052279 20-Mar-2023 11:07
Send private message quote this post

Ahh, "Aero model"

 

As in batteries used for model aircraft.  It's a weird thing to state since 18650s really are not used in aero modelling, but I would hazard a guess they don't want you to use very high discharge current capable cells, in case something.... goes wrong.

 

Yeah, I would just use any 18650, it seems to have standard overcurrent and over/undervoltage protection built in anyway.

 

 




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

Silvrav
167 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3052280 20-Mar-2023 11:10
Send private message quote this post

sleemanj:

 

Ahh, "Aero model"

 

As in batteries used for model aircraft.  It's a weird thing to state since 18650s really are not used in aero modelling, but I would hazard a guess they don't want you to use very high discharge current capable cells, in case something.... goes wrong.

 

Yeah, I would just use any 18650, it seems to have standard overcurrent and over/undervoltage protection built in anyway.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yip, reading that sales post now seems over draw could be an issue as indicated here as well, so one just needs to ensure its not high discharged rated 18650's

 

I think vapes also use high draw 18650's so those would also be excluded from use.

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 