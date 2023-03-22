Hi there,

I have an original Xiaomi 10400mAh power bank from many years ago (~2015). It hasn't had much use over time.

For travelling would this be sufficient? Or has the technology in power banks improved alot over the last few years?

These are the specs of the Xiaomi.

Battery Type: Lithium-ion battery

Lithium-ion battery Input Voltage: DC 5V

DC 5V Output Voltage: DC 5.1V

DC 5.1V Input Current: 2.0A (TYP)

2.0A (TYP) Output Current: 2.1A (TYP)

2.1A (TYP) Capacity: 3.6V/10400mAh (TYP)

3.6V/10400mAh (TYP) Rated capacity: 6650mAh

6650mAh Charging Time: approx 5.5 hours @5V/2A, approx 12 hours @5V/1A

approx 5.5 hours @5V/2A, approx 12 hours @5V/1A Dimension: 90.5 x 77 x 21.6 mm

90.5 x 77 x 21.6 mm Weight: 250 g

From what i can see, this powerbank supports 10W of charging - is that right?

I'm looking for something portable but decent capacity that can fast charge iphones throughout the day.

Thanks in advance!