Power bank question
Hi there,

 

 

 

I have an original Xiaomi 10400mAh power bank from many years ago (~2015). It hasn't had much use over time.

 

For travelling would this be sufficient? Or has the technology in power banks improved alot over the last few years?

 

 

 

These are the specs of the Xiaomi.

 

  • Battery Type: Lithium-ion battery
  • Input Voltage: DC 5V
  • Output Voltage: DC 5.1V
  • Input Current: 2.0A (TYP)
  • Output Current: 2.1A (TYP)
  • Capacity: 3.6V/10400mAh (TYP)
  • Rated capacity: 6650mAh
  • Charging Time: approx 5.5 hours @5V/2A, approx 12 hours @5V/1A
  • Dimension: 90.5 x 77 x 21.6 mm
  • Weight: 250 g

 

 

From what i can see, this powerbank supports 10W of charging - is that right?

 

I'm looking for something portable but decent capacity that can fast charge iphones throughout the day.

 

Thanks in advance!

Fine for iPhone

 

More modern power banks can do Power Delivery (PD) over USB which means they can charge faster and also charge things like laptops which sometimes require 12V or 19V. If you only want to charge your phone it will be fine.

It'll be fine, although the battery would have lost some overall capacity. No biggie, just charge it up more often if needed.

