Its great to see tech moving quickly but am just seeing if anyone knows of a product that does the following?

I see Belkin have Magsafe/Wireless charging powerbanks now such as the Boostcharge. Its great it can charge a device wirelessly but rather than recharging the powerbank by USB-C is there anything on the market that charges via Qi/Magsafe charging? Therefore you could do away with all cables, I realise it won't charge as fast but it sure would be more convenient.

TIA