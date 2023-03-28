With Vodafone TV ending I need a replacement. Hoping to be able to watch Freeview which I understand can be sideloaded on to Google and also use Kodi so both are important.
I have a DishTV SmartVU+ A7070 which is great and works fine on the bedroom TV ( some small glitches) but when I bought another one for the Samsung 6 series, the picture quality was terrible no matter what tweaking I tried. In case it was faulty, tried the bedroom one on the Samsung and same bad result. When I spoke to Dish, they suggested I try the Smart Vu dongle as it is a different system, but am not convinced and don’t want to waste more on something that won’t work.
So have decided to buy the Google TV but on reading the reviews am now very confused on which model to buy, the latest and cheaper HD 1080, or the older more expensive 4K version.
It grates buying an older model but from my limited understanding of the 4k ultra HD TV I have, I should get the 4K one.
I’d appreciate some help in choosing the right one and would it really matter if I got the latest.
My TV specs https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4323682
Comparison of both models. https://www.androidpolice.com/chromecast-with-google-tv-hd-vs-4k/
Thanks.