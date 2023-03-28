Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Eva888

#304016 28-Mar-2023 16:37
With Vodafone TV ending I need a replacement. Hoping to be able to watch Freeview which I understand can be sideloaded on to Google and also use Kodi so both are important.

I have a DishTV SmartVU+ A7070 which is great and works fine on the bedroom TV ( some small glitches) but when I bought another one for the Samsung 6 series, the picture quality was terrible no matter what tweaking I tried. In case it was faulty, tried the bedroom one on the Samsung and same bad result. When I spoke to Dish, they suggested I try the Smart Vu dongle as it is a different system, but am not convinced and don’t want to waste more on something that won’t work.

So have decided to buy the Google TV but on reading the reviews am now very confused on which model to buy, the latest and cheaper HD 1080, or the older more expensive 4K version.
It grates buying an older model but from my limited understanding of the 4k ultra HD TV I have, I should get the 4K one.

I’d appreciate some help in choosing the right one and would it really matter if I got the latest.


My TV specs https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4323682

Comparison of both models. https://www.androidpolice.com/chromecast-with-google-tv-hd-vs-4k/

Thanks.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3055911 28-Mar-2023 16:58
4K if you have a compatible TV.




antoniosk
  #3055913 28-Mar-2023 17:02
Eva, what content do you want to watch?




Eva888

  #3055918 28-Mar-2023 17:23
antoniosk: Eva, what content do you want to watch?


Mainly Freeview, the NZ Apps, Netflix a few other apps from Google App Store and I use Kodi for some foreign TV and definitely want that.

The TV is smart but doesn’t support Freeview any more or Three Now and being a Tizen operating system you can’t get Kodi.

I was surprised that the Dish TV box had such a degraded picture on the Samsung because it’s been great on the old Panasonic and have set it up for others and it’s worked well. If anyone has a glitchy one, change the original remote batteries, it made all the difference.

I’ve also got a generic Android TV box which I don’t like because it won’t connect to the TV source easily. Takes ages of fiddling each time so can’t be bothered. Also have an Apple TV which I don’t like the remote of and it can’t have Kodi or Freeview.

