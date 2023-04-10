Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)110/120V internal wiring in NZ (Electrician guidance ?)
randhawa012

17 posts

Geek


#304174 10-Apr-2023 22:49
Send private message quote this post

Hi, Just need some guidance or direction regarding if we can have 110/120V dedicated wiring socket in NZ homes ?

 

 

 

I bought a device from US and using a 2000W stepdown transformer and its working perfectly fine.

 

Issue is - Transformer makes humming noise 24/7 so I was thinking if I can put that transformer in garage or next to power distribution and have separate switch/breaker and from there a 110/120V wire terminates to wall socket ?

 

So transformer can make humming sound in garage and we can have dedicated 110/120V socket in room with device plugged in.

 

 

 

Any thoughts or ideas or can do or cant do ?

 

 

 

Any expert electricians who can guide or help, will really appreciate.

Create new topic
Wombat1
84 posts

Master Geek


  #3061236 10-Apr-2023 23:26
Send private message quote this post

Some of the older NZ houses have 110V shaver sockets with an an isolating transformer behind them. 

 

Dont think you can install them anymore, and only ever saw them in the bathrooms. 

 

What US appliance is it? The transformer must be very innefficient too. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
CYaBro
3936 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3061240 11-Apr-2023 00:03
Send private message quote this post

My sister bought a house that was built by a Japanese family originally.
It has 110v sockets all over the place, including next to the toilets. 😂
They don’t use them as they don’t have 110v appliances so not sure if they even still work.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 