randhawa012

Hi, Just need some guidance or direction regarding if we can have 110/120V dedicated wiring socket in NZ homes ?

I bought a device from US and using a 2000W stepdown transformer and its working perfectly fine.

Issue is - Transformer makes humming noise 24/7 so I was thinking if I can put that transformer in garage or next to power distribution and have separate switch/breaker and from there a 110/120V wire terminates to wall socket ?

So transformer can make humming sound in garage and we can have dedicated 110/120V socket in room with device plugged in.

Any thoughts or ideas or can do or cant do ?

Any expert electricians who can guide or help, will really appreciate.