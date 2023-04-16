Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bosch 3000 Alarm System with icp/ip. Changed ISP and now it won't connect
Hi there

A year ago I got a bosch 3000 alarm system along with an icp ip so I control it with an app.

I changed ISP providers as I do most years to make use of deals. However I found the alarm no longer connects to the WiFi. When I contacted the technician to give me the instructions to do this he said he has to do it himself costing $200 to do this.

I'm already very annoyed that this wasn't explained to me. But it also makes no sense in this world where changing isp is a common and frequent thing.

Hoping someone can help with the following:
Is it true only an alarm technician can update the WiFi on this system so app will connect to the alarm system?

If this isn't true, how can I update it?

Simply put your old router back, no need ever to change the router unless some firmware restriction prevents WAN settings from being changed.

 

And there is also nothing stopping you from providing a wireless solution that is independent of any ISP router.






