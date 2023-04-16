Hi there



A year ago I got a bosch 3000 alarm system along with an icp ip so I control it with an app.



I changed ISP providers as I do most years to make use of deals. However I found the alarm no longer connects to the WiFi. When I contacted the technician to give me the instructions to do this he said he has to do it himself costing $200 to do this.



I'm already very annoyed that this wasn't explained to me. But it also makes no sense in this world where changing isp is a common and frequent thing.



Hoping someone can help with the following:

Is it true only an alarm technician can update the WiFi on this system so app will connect to the alarm system?



If this isn't true, how can I update it?