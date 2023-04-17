Hi. Can anyone give me a "non Geek" way to install Freeview on my Fire stick max 4k please? I am in New Plymouth and would be happy to pay for advice. Amazon and FreeviewNZ were unable to assist.
It's not natively supported, however there are workarounds (mods please delete if this is not allowed)
Download an app called 'Downloader' from the Amazon app store then point it at Matt Huisman's download link for the Freeview apk.
You will need to also enable Developer Options to allow apps from unknown sources - the guides to do this are here and here.
I noticed that it was available to download for my Sony TV in the play store, so it looks like they have opened up the app to more devices, as I don't recall it used to be available. But I have no idea why they don't open it up to Google Tv and Fire TV, as I thought the Freeview organisation wanted to get more users using Freeview? I have previously used the official dongle they marketed via their site and it kept freezing and losing connectivity, but never had any problem with the app on other devices.
I asked Amazone and they pointed me to freeviewnz.tv but I couldn't find any way to download the app from there. I asked Freeview for help but have yet to get a reply.