How to install Freeview on Amazon Fire stick max 4K
mxpress

372 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304244 17-Apr-2023 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Hi.  Can anyone give me a "non Geek" way to install Freeview on my Fire stick max 4k please?  I am in New Plymouth and would be happy to pay for advice.  Amazon and FreeviewNZ were unable to assist.




mxpress

Create new topic
liquidcore
162 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3064512 17-Apr-2023 14:33
Send private message quote this post

It's not natively supported, however there are workarounds (mods please delete if this is not allowed)

 

Download an app called 'Downloader' from the Amazon app store then point it at Matt Huisman's download link for the Freeview apk.

 

You will need to also enable Developer Options to allow apps from unknown sources - the guides to do this are here and here.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
mattwnz
19033 posts

Uber Geek


  #3064515 17-Apr-2023 14:45
Send private message quote this post

I noticed that it was available to download for my Sony TV in the play store, so it looks like they have opened up the app to more devices, as I don't recall it used to be available. But I have no idea why they don't open it up to Google Tv and Fire TV, as I thought the Freeview organisation wanted to get more users using Freeview? I have previously used the official dongle they marketed via their site and it  kept freezing and losing connectivity, but never had any problem with the app on other devices.

mxpress

372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3064523 17-Apr-2023 15:25
Send private message quote this post

 I asked Amazone and they pointed me to freeviewnz.tv but I couldn't find any way to download the app from there.  I asked Freeview for help but have yet to get a reply.




mxpress

Create new topic





