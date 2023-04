Evening All,



I have 4 analogue coax cameras which I wish to connect to a new DVR (the old DVR died)

These cameras are hikvision bullets. I have 2 reolink POE cameras that I wish to connect to the same DVR.

Question is is there such a DVR which allows both types to connect too?

Basically I am wanting to use all 6 cameras on the same DVR.



Cheers in advance

J