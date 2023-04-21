Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant set-up question - sorting out external access
jonathan18

#304297 21-Apr-2023 17:31
I've installed HA via Docker on a Synology NAS; installation went fine (and I was pleasantly suprised to see all our Mi bulbs already in there), but I've hit a snag at the first step of getting it to integrate with Google Home (we have GH devices in most rooms), ie exposing it to the internet.

 

I understand that my options are limited in that I'm not able to install add-ons given the type of HA install (eg, can't use Cloudflared or Tailscale); other than paying for a Nabu Casa sub, what are the best ways to link HA to GH? 

 

Will the DuckDNS/Let's Encrypt method work, or are there other ways to do this? Or am I best to use a different installation method for HA that won't limit my options? (I do have a spare RPi, but would prefer to have it running on the NAS.)

 

Thanks for any assistance.

Ruphus
  #3066697 21-Apr-2023 17:47
Which ISP are you with? Or do you know if you have a static/public IP address?

jonathan18

  #3066698 21-Apr-2023 17:51
We're with 2D and we were behind CGNAT, but currently have a static IP (free for the next eight months or so, and then have to determine whether it's worth paying for...).

amanzi
  #3066700 21-Apr-2023 18:03
What are you wanting to integrate with Google? Do you want your HA devices to show up in Google Home? 

