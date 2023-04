I am interested in installing an alarm system in my house. I would like something like the Morepork that used to be available but without the overhead of monthly payments. It would need to be able to alert me on my cellphone if any of the devices are activated. I am looking for suggestions of a system that won't bankcrupt me. Something that would let me arm

the external doors and some windows with maybe a camera that I could store images off site.

Any suggestions please.



