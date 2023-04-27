Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gregmcc

#304358 27-Apr-2023 20:07
Really strange thing happened today. I was on my way home, about 10min in to the 30 min drive. 

 

My wife tells me our sliding gate opened up all by itself - It is google aware and will open or close on voice command, but this was not the case.

 

 

 

So I get home and replay the security camera recording, sure enough at 4.17pm the gate opened, so I checked my activity history on google home and at that exact time there was a "receive commute notification" I was no where near home, likely about 10km out.

 

anyone got any idea what this notification means or what triggers it?

 

 

 

As far as the gate opening, nothing in the activity log but it would see as this happened at the same time as the notification it is somehow tied up.

 

 

 

 

huckster
  #3068529 27-Apr-2023 20:29
Do you have any routines setup? Any zones setup such that when you are close the gates open? Anything setup with the key word "commute"?

 
 
 
 

allan
  #3068604 27-Apr-2023 22:57
Probably unrelated, but about that time both of my Google Nest Hubs lost their normal photo frame display and started showing a message asking to have an account linked to them in Google Home. Checking in Google Home showed they were both still correctly linked and in fact I could still see all their attributes and control volume etc. The Hubs weren't responding to any local screen touch however. After about 25 minutes they suddenly came right!

