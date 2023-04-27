Really strange thing happened today. I was on my way home, about 10min in to the 30 min drive.

My wife tells me our sliding gate opened up all by itself - It is google aware and will open or close on voice command, but this was not the case.

So I get home and replay the security camera recording, sure enough at 4.17pm the gate opened, so I checked my activity history on google home and at that exact time there was a "receive commute notification" I was no where near home, likely about 10km out.

anyone got any idea what this notification means or what triggers it?

As far as the gate opening, nothing in the activity log but it would see as this happened at the same time as the notification it is somehow tied up.