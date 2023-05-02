I have a Netatmo Outdoor Camera. Both the floodlight and infrared light seem to have more or less permanently failed. Tried all the usual things (factory reset, power cycle, etc.) and they will come back - sometimes - on a power cycle but then the next day it's the same issue. Reading the Netatmo forums it seems to be a common failure mode of this device necessitating a whole unit replacement (they don't do repairs, apparently).

Given floodlight device is more-or-less permanently installed in the house, like any other fixture by a registered electrician (i.e. it's not consumable), and I paid $469, how long would you expect the device to "reasonably" last per CGA?