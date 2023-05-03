Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DIY: Do you own a multimeter and how is that working out for you?
chatterbox

137 posts

Master Geek


#304438 3-May-2023 18:35
I'm considering getting a multimeter. Might be useful for checking the car battery although I already have a CTEC charger and you can otherwise remove the battery and take it to repco for free testing. Useful for diagnosing where an appliance issue is and whether I can fix it myself. Along with some useful you tube videos of course. Yes I'm aware it doesn't make me an electrician. But at the same time I don't want to take a device or appliance to an expensive repair person if it's something I can fix myself or a $6 job at bunnings. I don't charge for my time :) 

 

Current considerations, could be useful for an old dryer that isn't heating well, the AVR with the blinky red light of death.

 

 

 

If you own a multimeter have you found it beneficial around the house for fixing appliances and anything else you use it for?

Goosey
2233 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3070966 3-May-2023 18:44
Yeh got one somewhere, haven’t had a need to use one for years…

 

 

 

as for component level testing, you kinda need to know what the designed output voltage, current, resistance and capacitance etc of components are if you were to truely diagnose any issues aside from “working / not working”. 

 

many components these days are IC based (chips), so that gets a tad difficult to diagnose simply with a jo average multimeter.

 

(yad have to be careful not to short out the pins with the multimeter probes)

 

 

 

and remember measuring full mains power circuits……it’s either gonna blow your meter or yourself if you don’t do it properly…

 

my two cents…

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

SteveXNZ
14 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3070974 3-May-2023 19:07
I have two - an older analogue and a newer digital meter.  I use them regularly for all sorts of smart home, automotive and mains voltage applications.

 

But you need to be aware of their limitations, have a good understanding of AC/DC, resistance/reactance, voltage/current, series/parallel measurement, and be particularly careful when dealing with high voltages (>50V).  Electricity is very unforgiving when you get it wrong.

 

While measuring battery voltage with a multimeter is useful, a proper battery tester will also tell you whether your battery is fully charged, as well as the condition of the battery, and how capable it is of delivering power to the electrical system.

 

So get a multimeter, get learning, and take care.

