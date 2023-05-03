chatterbox

I'm considering getting a multimeter. Might be useful for checking the car battery although I already have a CTEC charger and you can otherwise remove the battery and take it to repco for free testing. Useful for diagnosing where an appliance issue is and whether I can fix it myself. Along with some useful you tube videos of course. Yes I'm aware it doesn't make me an electrician. But at the same time I don't want to take a device or appliance to an expensive repair person if it's something I can fix myself or a $6 job at bunnings. I don't charge for my time :)

Current considerations, could be useful for an old dryer that isn't heating well, the AVR with the blinky red light of death.

If you own a multimeter have you found it beneficial around the house for fixing appliances and anything else you use it for?