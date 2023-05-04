Tried to set a timer function (for cooking in another part of the kitchen) while heating something in my microwave oven.
No luck.
From memory I have an el-cheapo $100 no name model.
Gordy
ok
You must have bought the male microwave. The male microwaves can only do one thing at a time. The female variants however are adept at multi-tasking.
Senecio:
As I am discovering 😃
While my wife is not well, I have had to turn my hand to kitchen duties from my usual electronics and computing.
Gordy
You're ok its not your fault.
Apparently Microwaves capability peaked in 1997...
The Antique Microwave Oven that's Better than Yours
Technology Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiS27feX8o0