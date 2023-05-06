Thought I'd share my journey in case others are keen.

Ordered on sale from B&H Photo - worked out to be NZ$231 (opted to handle the duty/tax declaration myself and never got any charges at customs)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1729115-REG/google_ga02767_us_nest_doorbell_wired_snow.html?sts=pi

Arrived all good, but of course - we don't typically have doorbells to retrofit onto. I was keen for a 'invisible' wired solution, so bought this transformer from Scott Electrical ($26) and piggy backed off an existing front-door light and installed behind a blank coverplate next to the existing light switch. Used the 24v, didn't use the 'Chime puck'. In theory this transformer is underpowered (8 VA) for the Gen 2 as Google claim to need 10VA for their North American spec) but it works fine given I am not actually powering a physical chime box etc.

https://www.scottelectrical.co.nz/shop/power-distribution/circuit-breakers/other/pro-series-lnbt1-bell-transformer-lnbt1/

Works a charm :-)