SpookyAwol:

Ok, scratching my head trying to work out what device is connected to my router...

Any thoughts on how I can locate what device an IP address is assigned to?

So.... 50+ devices on an ASUS router, some wireless, some wired, all used for Home assistant.

Mostly Ive been assigning static IP's to the devices as installed and then binding the mac / IP manually in the Router. So they are named and I can identify them.

A mixture of shellys, tasmota switches etc

However, I have one device that has managed to evade that process. Its wireless and listed with a 'static' IP ( so manually assigned by me at some stage at the device not the router) and named as 'espressif' which is too generic for ID

I cant browse to the IP address which suggests its not a device with a home page

Ive looked through ~/.homeassistant/.storage/core.device_registry but can only find its generic name / IP and it appears its not used within HA

Any other ideas on how I can work it out, other than trying to find where Ive hidden all the devices in the house ;)