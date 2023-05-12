Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Tracking down IP address used by device
SpookyAwol

573 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304531 12-May-2023 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Ok, scratching my head trying to work out what device is connected to my router...
Any thoughts on how I can locate what device an IP address is assigned to?

 

So.... 50+ devices on an ASUS router, some wireless, some wired, all used for Home assistant.
Mostly Ive been assigning static IP's to the devices as installed and then binding the mac / IP manually in the Router. So they are named and I can identify them.
A mixture of shellys, tasmota switches etc

 

However, I have one device that has managed to evade that process. Its wireless and listed with a 'static' IP ( so manually assigned by me at some stage at the device not the router) and named as 'espressif' which is too generic for ID 

 

I cant browse to the IP address which suggests its not a device with a home page

 

Ive looked through ~/.homeassistant/.storage/core.device_registry but can only find its generic name / IP and it appears its not used within HA 

 

Any other ideas on how I can work it out, other than trying to find where Ive hidden all the devices in the house ;)

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
amanzi
Amanzi
1096 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075414 12-May-2023 12:03
Send private message quote this post

Can you ping it? Or have you tried a port scan on it to see which ports are open? That might give you a clue.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
SpookyAwol

573 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075416 12-May-2023 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Yes, can ping it, so its active somewhere

mjb

mjb
964 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3075418 12-May-2023 12:05
Send private message quote this post

That's an ESP32 device, more than likely.




contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping



amanzi
Amanzi
1096 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075419 12-May-2023 12:06
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, those chips are used by loads of smart home devices. Try the port scan and see if you can learn anything from the open ports.

toejam316
1232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075421 12-May-2023 12:11
Send private message quote this post

If you have a Mikrotik device, you could use that as your AP temporarily, and then sniff all the traffic from that IP address and try identify it that way.

 

Or do the scream test, block it from the network and see what breaks.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

SpookyAwol

573 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075422 12-May-2023 12:11
Send private message quote this post

Seems I just get the standard 80 port

SpookyAwol

573 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075424 12-May-2023 12:13
Send private message quote this post

toejam316:

 

Or do the scream test, block it from the network and see what breaks.

 

 

Tempting ;)
Im thinking there are too many to be able to identify. Most (of the valid ones) are connected via HA, so I think this is a legacy device that perhaps I dont use or havent used for a while

 

 

 

 



mjb

mjb
964 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3075428 12-May-2023 12:29
Send private message quote this post

SpookyAwol:

 

Seems I just get the standard 80 port

 

 

Did you try explicitly using "http://" when poking your browser at it?

 

 




contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping

SpookyAwol

573 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075431 12-May-2023 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Actually - no.....,

You are correct, that works for me!

Sorted, cheers - turns out it was a Shelly EM thats not connected to HA

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 