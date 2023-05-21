Sharesies
Apple Watch Ultra binging periodically since last Watch OS update
Geektastic
17390
posts
Uber Geek
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber
#
304615
21-May-2023 09:14
My watch was virtually silent until the last upgrade. Now it seems to often bing and vibrate for no obvious reason.
Anyone else had that?
