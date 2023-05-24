I'm planning to use a Shelly PM1 Plus (wifi relay) to control the on/off times of my water heater to take advantage of off-peak electricity tarifs.

I would like to have the ability to force the heater to be ON (over-riding the relay) in case I have wifi issues.



If I wire the Shelly device in, direct from the switchboard supply, it seems that I can use the existing switch (in a socket made up of a switch/cable out configuration) to provide this over-ride switch.



However, someone has told me that is illegal because the hot water cylinder must have a local isolating switch - and not rely on a switchboard circuit-breaker for this function.



Comments?



As an alternative (to installing a second isolating switch) does the Shelly PM1 - Plus's bluetooth function allow the relay to be forced ON?



I know the work needs to be done by a registered sparky - I'm just scoping the details of the job. It may be that, as yet, not too many sparkies are that familiar with these devised yet.



Thanks in advance