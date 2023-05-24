Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Use of Shelly 1PM plus to control water heater
#304656 24-May-2023 16:30
I'm planning to use a Shelly PM1 Plus (wifi relay) to control the on/off times of my water heater to take advantage of off-peak electricity tarifs.
I would like to have the ability to force the heater to be ON (over-riding the relay) in case I have wifi issues.

If I wire the Shelly device in, direct from the switchboard supply, it seems that I can use the existing switch (in a socket made up of a switch/cable out configuration) to provide this over-ride switch.

However, someone has told me that is illegal because the hot water cylinder must have a local isolating switch - and not rely on a switchboard circuit-breaker for this function.

Comments?

As an alternative (to installing a second isolating switch) does the Shelly PM1 - Plus's bluetooth function allow the relay to be forced ON?

I know the work needs to be done by a registered sparky - I'm just scoping the details of the job. It may be that, as yet, not too many sparkies are that familiar with these devised yet.

Thanks in advance

  #3079448 24-May-2023 18:03
I stuck one on mine, I was also told not to touch the switchboard end. So I chucked it inside a isolating switch outside the house. But my 3KW hot water box/cylinder is outside the house easy access. It has been working fine for over a year. Works with home assistant perfectly too.

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
#3079454 24-May-2023 18:57
I looked at doing something similar last year, but then read some stories online about them getting really hot when under load for extended periods of time. It’s ideal to have it outdoors like yours, but I was concerned about putting mine inside my already warm hot water closet 😀

