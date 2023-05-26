I have owned Garmin and Apple Watches and found both to be surprisingly accurate for open water swimming given the limitations of GPS in these conditions.

Unfortunately I haven't had quite the same success with pool swimming. My Garmin Fenix 5 Plus was hopeless, massively overcounting laps. My Apple Watch Series 6 is a lot better but occasionally has a weird tendency to count my rests as a kick board lap, hence counting an additional lap when it shouldn't.

Are there any pool swimmers here who can comment on the accuracy of the latest Fenix, Forerunner and Apple Watch models in this environment?