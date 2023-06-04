Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)MAX3485 modules for MODBUS
SpookyAwol

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305789 4-Jun-2023 09:39
Send private message quote this post

Any electrical experts can confirm these are for the same purpose?

The bottom module (red) works for a MODBUS interface, but interested in using the top one (blue) if suitable due to smaller form factor


Max3485 Module Ttl To Rs485 Usart Communication Accessories Serial Parallel Multi-machine Communication - Buy Max3485 Module,Ttl To ...

 

MAX3485 module TTL to RS485 Usart communication

 


DollaTek MAX3485 TTL to RS485 Module MCU Development Converter Module Card Accessories Removable Replacement

 

MAX3485 Module TTL To RS485 Module MCU

 

Using the same pinouts doesnt work and the top one has an additional pin I cant find documented "EN" - well not that I can find anything on this module
When I say doesnt work, I get a TX but no RX response
Ive tried swapping RX/TX and also A/B

Create new topic
dasimpsonsrule
125 posts

Master Geek


  #3084586 4-Jun-2023 10:07
Send private message quote this post

On an RS485 bus only 1 device can transmit at a time, so the enable pin is needed to enable the driver driving the bus, and it must be disabled after transmitting otherwise no other device can transmit on the bus. The RS485 driver chips usually have 2 enable inputs, one which enables the transmitter, and one which enables the receiver. These are usually setup in the opposite polarity, so that if they are wired together then the driver can be used as a receiver or and transmitter by the state of the pin. The other option is to pull the receive enable to ground and have the receiver enabled all the time, the disadvantage to this is that the receiver will receive what is being transmitted. On your module at the top, they are probably tied together. The red board has a lot more components, they are probably using a resistor network to produce a 1 on the RS485 bus, and then enabling the transmitter to produce a 0 on the bus. This is not as reliable as the proper driving of the enable signal, but it works if you have only a few devices, with a slow baud rate, and a short cable

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
SomeoneSomewhere
962 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3084592 4-Jun-2023 10:13
Send private message quote this post

Per the datasheet (p7), pin 2 is:

 

 

 

Receiver Output Enable. RO is enabled when RE is low; RO is high impedance when RE is high. If RE is high and DE is low, the device will enter a low-power shutdown mode.

 

 

 

So tie EN to ground. 

 

 

 

Both of these are little more than a breakout for the IC with some passive components - the red ones also have termination resistors, but that's probably only necessary on longer cables. Possible more ESD/surge, protection too.

 

 

 

If space is a premium, designing the actual IC onto your own PCB along with other components is probably going to give you a much smaller form factor.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 