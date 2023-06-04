SpookyAwol

On an RS485 bus only 1 device can transmit at a time, so the enable pin is needed to enable the driver driving the bus, and it must be disabled after transmitting otherwise no other device can transmit on the bus. The RS485 driver chips usually have 2 enable inputs, one which enables the transmitter, and one which enables the receiver. These are usually setup in the opposite polarity, so that if they are wired together then the driver can be used as a receiver or and transmitter by the state of the pin. The other option is to pull the receive enable to ground and have the receiver enabled all the time, the disadvantage to this is that the receiver will receive what is being transmitted. On your module at the top, they are probably tied together. The red board has a lot more components, they are probably using a resistor network to produce a 1 on the RS485 bus, and then enabling the transmitter to produce a 0 on the bus. This is not as reliable as the proper driving of the enable signal, but it works if you have only a few devices, with a slow baud rate, and a short cable