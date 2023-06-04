SpookyAwol

Any electrical experts can confirm these are for the same purpose?
The bottom module (red) works for a MODBUS interface, but interested in using the top one (blue) if suitable due to smaller form factor
MAX3485 module TTL to RS485 Usart communication
MAX3485 Module TTL To RS485 Module MCU
Using the same pinouts doesnt work and the top one has an additional pin I cant find documented "EN" - well not that I can find anything on this module
When I say doesnt work, I get a TX but no RX response
Ive tried swapping RX/TX and also A/B