Sensibo wifi heatpump controller
#305844 7-Jun-2023 19:14
Hi All,

 

I hope this is the right forum.

 

 

 

We have moved house and it comes with a Mitsubishi MSZ-GE35VAD heatpump.

 

In our old house we had a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Heatpump with the wifi module internally.

 

Currently I am using an RC3 for wifi / app control.

 

The RC3 has a drawback, if my wife turns on the heat pump, I cant see that it is on using my devices, or what the settings are.

 

Does the Sensibo device show the same information across all apps? i.e. if it is on, heating 22 deg and the like.

 

I could get the Mitsubishi MAC-568IF-E but reading the instructions this is external to the heat pump and I don't want that.

 

Thanks

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Wakrak
  #3086285 7-Jun-2023 19:58
As an alternative, I think it does on the AmbiClimate. Got mine for $60 + shipping from LX2001 (code AMBI)

 

Not affiliated at all. Just like the product. 

