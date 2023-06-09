Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Zigbee affordable smart plugs for NZ
boland

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305867 9-Jun-2023 13:41
I've gone into the rabbit hole called Home Assistant.
I've set up a Zigbee network with some temp sensors and I want to add Zigbee smart plugs to improve the range.
I'm trying to avoid wifi ones, eg I've got two TP Link ones but they require Internet connection. So if tp link goes down, my plugs stop working.

Think the only option are Philips Hue plugs, but they are about $60
IKEA in Au has affordable ones but I'm not able to get it shipped here.
Also looked at Aliexpress but I'm reluctant to use their stuff for 220v appliances to avoid burning down the house.

Thoughts?

Chippo
112 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3086932 9-Jun-2023 13:57
I've been recommending the TPLink Kasa devices. They're WiFi - but they offer energy monitoring and are still working without cloud access.

 

Unfortunately I burned one out recently - which entirely removed my trust in them.

 

I've got my eye on the Mercator Ikuu range - emailing them roughly annually asking if they're bringing their Australia range over to New Zealand. No luck so far.




boland

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3086933 9-Jun-2023 14:02
Those TP Link Kasa seem to require internet as well, unless you've got an old firmware, based on what I read.

My TP Link Tapo require Internet despite my HA assistant using their local IP. Once I block them in my router from using the Internet they stop working.
I don't want to having to rely on a cloud service to be able to turn my plugs on.

amanzi
Amanzi
1100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086934 9-Jun-2023 14:02
I have a few of these Tuya Zigbee plugs: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004506066073.html

 

They work great with HA and can even be paired directly to a Hue bridge and controlled through the Hue app if you don't want to manage your own Zigbee network with HA.



boland

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3086935 9-Jun-2023 14:04
@amanzi thanks, I'm a bit reluctant with using Aliexpress stuff continuously plugged in. I've seen some bad news about eg smart switches not being deemed safe.

And worst case, what if such a plug burns down the house and the insurance refuses to pay out?

boland

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3086938 9-Jun-2023 14:07
And @amanzi do you use ZHA or z2m?

I've got ZHA with the skyconnect dongle. Works fine for sonoff sensors. Struggling a bit with some Zigbee bulbs I bought from Aliexpress. They keep stop working.
I know that contradicts with my previous statement about 220v appliances from Aliexpress. I think they should be fine.

amanzi
Amanzi
1100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086940 9-Jun-2023 14:14
I'm no lawyer or expert in this area, but could insurance really not pay out for something plugged in that caused a fire? I have a whole bunch of things that are plugged in around the house (wall warts, power bricks, etc) that could cause fire and didn't come from Aliexpress. (I can understand running into insurance issues if something dodgy was hard-wired in.) Also, a lot of Tuya stuff gets rebranded to things that can be bought from Bunnings, so just because it's from Aliexpress doesn't mean it's inherently dangerous.

boland

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3086942 9-Jun-2023 14:17
@amanzi yeah guess I'm over thinking. Just thought about it as some time I ago I read about a smart built in switch that was very badly engineering. It was something you would put behind a current switch and according to that post prone to catching fire.

Think these plugs you've linked are fine and will give them a try.



amanzi
Amanzi
1100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086943 9-Jun-2023 14:18
boland: And @amanzi do you use ZHA or z2m?

I've got ZHA with the skyconnect dongle. Works fine for sonoff sensors. Struggling a bit with some Zigbee bulbs I bought from Aliexpress. They keep stop working.
I know that contradicts with my previous statement about 220v appliances from Aliexpress. I think they should be fine.

 

I've tried both ZHA and Zigbee2MQTT. I settled on Zigbee2MQTT for some of the advanced features like the mapping, and the OTA updates.

 

But all my lightbulbs are Philips Hue and I've moved them all back to the Hue bridge after having them all integrated with Zigbee2MQTT. The main reason is that the Hue bridge has never failed me, whereas my HA seems to require a reboot once a month to fix random issues. I don't have much left in my Zigbee2MQTT network now and will probably stop using it at some point. 

bigreddog
129 posts

Master Geek


  #3086959 9-Jun-2023 15:26
Got a half dozen of these - have been zero problems, just work as they should (in Home Assistant)

 

Sixwgh Zigbee Smart Socket Au Plug Adapter Tuya Smart Life App Wireless Control Timing Power Monitoring Function Aleax Outlet - Electrical Socket With Switch - AliExpress

 

 

 

 

