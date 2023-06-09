I've gone into the rabbit hole called Home Assistant.
I've set up a Zigbee network with some temp sensors and I want to add Zigbee smart plugs to improve the range.
I'm trying to avoid wifi ones, eg I've got two TP Link ones but they require Internet connection. So if tp link goes down, my plugs stop working.
Think the only option are Philips Hue plugs, but they are about $60
IKEA in Au has affordable ones but I'm not able to get it shipped here.
Also looked at Aliexpress but I'm reluctant to use their stuff for 220v appliances to avoid burning down the house.
Thoughts?