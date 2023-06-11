I'm looking for a fan heater for my bathroom that I can plug into a wall outlet and use during the winter, then store away during summer till I need it again.

Does such a thing actually exist? Most of the bathroom heaters I've come across are wall-mounted. This doesn't work for me as I am renting and cannot mount a heater on the wall of my bathroom. Also, my understanding is that bathroom heaters are wired directly into the mains rather than using an outlet, which would require an electrician to come and make modifications to the bathroom wall.

So is there such a thing as a portable bathroom heater? Or would a regular fan heater be okay as long as I keep it off the ground?