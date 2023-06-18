mailmarshall

My first one was from https://smarthomeshop.co.nz/collections/shelly

Subsequent purchase the other day was from https://www.lykalyte.co.nz/ due to the first dealer being OOS.

I had a quick look online last week and by the look of it, a USD10 shelly is NZD35 by the time it gets here.

Still, even at the NZ price they're not expensive and I can't be bothered with the faff of an overseas supplier (but if you were overseas anyway ...).