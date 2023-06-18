mailmarshall

Hi there
I am in Wellington and am looking to get some Shelley Wifi devices.
Can anyone recomend a local seller based in NZ?
Are most people importing them or buying local?
My first one was from https://smarthomeshop.co.nz/collections/shelly
Subsequent purchase the other day was from https://www.lykalyte.co.nz/ due to the first dealer being OOS.
I had a quick look online last week and by the look of it, a USD10 shelly is NZD35 by the time it gets here.
Still, even at the NZ price they're not expensive and I can't be bothered with the faff of an overseas supplier (but if you were overseas anyway ...).
