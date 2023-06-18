Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shelly Wifi devices where to buy in NZ
mailmarshall

291 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305990 18-Jun-2023 20:16
Hi there

I am in Wellington and am looking to get some Shelley Wifi devices.

Can anyone recomend a local seller based in NZ?

Are most people importing them or buying local?

elpenguino
2810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3091763 18-Jun-2023 21:37
My first one was from https://smarthomeshop.co.nz/collections/shelly

 

Subsequent purchase the other day was from https://www.lykalyte.co.nz/ due to the first dealer being OOS.

 

I had a quick look online last week and by the look of it, a USD10 shelly is NZD35 by the time it gets here.

 

Still, even at the NZ price they're not expensive and I can't be bothered with the faff of an overseas supplier (but if you were overseas anyway ...).




davidcole
5748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3091764 18-Jun-2023 21:41
I’ve bought all mine direct from Shelly. (5xHT sensors, 3 1PM and 2 2.5 PM)




