I have an esp8266 on the home network and I'd like to control it from outside the network by sending args to its url (https://myIPaddress:80/arguments?a=1&b=2) for example.

This requires port forwarding which seems unsecure and also a static IP address which I could get but would rather not have to pay for.

Is there a simple, secure way to talk to an esp on a home network from outside the network? Easiest thing I can think of is get it to poll a thingspeak value or just use blynk or similar but I'd rather do it without the 3rd party service in the middle. Any advice?