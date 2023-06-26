As long as I can remember, whenever I access my HA Chrome shows that it is not secure.

I have never worried about it too much as I am only accessing it over my local network.

Recently I decided to set up a spare tablet as a control screen using an app called Fully Kiosk Browser. The problem I have encountered is when I enter the url for Kiosk to open it reverts to https://192.xxx.xx.xx etc

and then spits out an error message saying th page couldnt be loaded because of net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR

If I use my Nabu Casa address it works fine.

Can anyone explain how to make my HA instance secure so I can use the local network address?

Thanks.