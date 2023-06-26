I currently use Sennheiser True Wireless 2 for daily commuting, biking and listening to music.

I absolutely love my TW2, but I’ve thinking of complimenting these with a lightweight wired set for listening to lossless - at the moment, ALAC downloaded onto iPhone 12 from Radio Paradise.

I’m not intending to use a DAC (at this stage).

I am drawn to the IE 200, primarily as on price, plus they get great reviews, are a new release and look understated in plain black.

But in reading reviews, I wonder if I should stump up the extra for the IE 600 - pretty much every review I have read says they are superior sound quality. There is a huge price difference though, $230 vs $1,000!

I know that if I enjoy lossless through IEM, I will want to upgrade. Should I buy the IE 200 initially, use for a year or so, then pass onto partner and upgrade? Maybe wait for the IE 600 replacement in due course?

Or just spend the extra from the get go and get the better set (but are they worth close to $800 more?).

I see the IE 300 are on sale at the moment, but I am keen on moving to a more neutral soundstage rather than the v-shaped emphasised bass and treble of the 300.

I am a Sennheiser fan, apart from my Sony XM2, I have only ever purchased Senns, so unlikely to consider any other brands.

I look forward to any thoughts or comments, cheers