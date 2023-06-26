Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sennheiser IE200 or IE600?
dafman

#306082 26-Jun-2023 16:30
I currently use Sennheiser True Wireless 2 for daily commuting, biking and listening to music.

 

I absolutely love my TW2, but I’ve thinking of complimenting these with a lightweight wired set for listening to lossless - at the moment, ALAC downloaded onto iPhone 12 from Radio Paradise.

 

I’m not intending to use a DAC (at this stage).

 

I am drawn to the IE 200, primarily as on price, plus they get great reviews, are a new release and look understated in plain black.

 

But in reading reviews, I wonder if I should stump up the extra for the IE 600 - pretty much every review I have read says they are superior sound quality. There is a huge price difference though, $230 vs $1,000!

 

I know that if I enjoy lossless through IEM, I will want to upgrade. Should I buy the IE 200 initially, use for a year or so, then pass onto partner and upgrade? Maybe wait for the IE 600 replacement in due course?

 

Or just spend the extra from the get go and get the better set (but are they worth close to $800 more?).

 

I see the IE 300 are on sale at the moment, but I am keen on moving to a more neutral soundstage rather than the v-shaped emphasised bass and treble of the 300.

 

I am a Sennheiser fan, apart from my Sony XM2, I have only ever purchased Senns, so unlikely to consider any other brands.

 

I look forward to any thoughts or comments, cheers

 

 

 

 

networkn
Networkn
  #3095148 26-Jun-2023 17:17
A couple of things to consider.. 

 

That is a huge price difference, will you notice the sound difference whilst commuting? I think I'd struggle except in a dedicated audiophile listening environment possibly. I say that as someone with an eye-watering number of headphones of all different types. 

 

I've owned and tried a number of True Wireless, and like you, I have owned and tried a fair number of Sens. I recently got to try the new Flagship Technics AZ80's and they are *incredible*. I have the TW2's as well. My TW2's will be on TM next week.

 

Personally, I'd start with the 200's if you really want IEM's rather than an upgrade in sound from your True Wireless ones, and if you really feel you aren't getting the most from them, consider an upgrade. 

 
 
 
 

amanzi
Amanzi
  #3095160 26-Jun-2023 17:48
I've seen some reviews on the IE 600 and they look amazing. I don't know much about the IE 200, but from what I have seen they seem to be pretty good. I guess it depends on what you're after - you can't really compare $1000 vs $230 IEMs. Do you really want to commute or bike with $1000 IEMs? But keen to hear what you end up with, I've been wanting to get some new IEMs after upgrading my headphones.

 

Will you just use the little idongle thing to get audio out of your iPhone? Or can you get lightning connector cables?

dafman

  #3095163 26-Jun-2023 17:54
networkn:

 

A couple of things to consider.. 

 

That is a huge price difference, will you notice the sound difference whilst commuting? I think I'd struggle except in a dedicated audiophile listening environment possibly. I say that as someone with an eye-watering number of headphones of all different types. 

 

I've owned and tried a number of True Wireless, and like you, I have owned and tried a fair number of Sens. I recently got to try the new Flagship Technics AZ80's and they are *incredible*. I have the TW2's as well. My TW2's will be on TM next week.

 

Personally, I'd start with the 200's if you really want IEM's rather than an upgrade in sound from your True Wireless ones, and if you really feel you aren't getting the most from them, consider an upgrade. 

 

 

Thanks. I’ll probably alternate between the wired and TW2 for daily commute, but definitely want wired for more quiet listening.

 

The 200’s will be an upgrade to the TW2, so seems a sensible first step. I listen to a lot of music, but this is my first foray into entry level audiophile-grade sound quality - to date, the TW2 have been my best IEM for sound quality.

 

Maybe the 200’s and a DAC, which would still be a lot less expensive than the 600s? Worthwhile? If yes, any recommendations?

 

Ideally, I’d like one that can be used interchangeably between iPhone (lightening) and iPad (USB C).

 

 

 

 

 

 



networkn
Networkn
  #3095164 26-Jun-2023 17:55
You'll probably know this, but the law of diminishing returns applies in audio right now (and the last couple of years), more than any time I can recall. There are $300-500USD Amp's which are equal to or in many cases significantly better than a $3K one from 3-5 years ago (Topping A90 for example). 

 

IEM's aren't going to be any different. You are not going to get 4 x the performance from a $1000 pair than you get from $200 pair, I'd be surprised if most people could determine mid-single-digit differences, especially without amplification, depending on the IEM/Headphone. Anything you are likely able to determine in difference will be offset by any environmental noise you are introducing.

 

 

networkn
Networkn
  #3095167 26-Jun-2023 18:02
dafman:

 

Thanks. I’ll probably alternate between the wired and TW2 for daily commute, but definitely want wired for more quiet listening.

 

The 200’s will be an upgrade to the TW2, so seems a sensible first step. I listen to a lot of music, but this is my first foray into entry level audiophile-grade sound quality - to date, the TW2 have been my best IEM for sound quality.

 

Maybe the 200’s and a DAC, which would still be a lot less expensive than the 600s? Worthwhile? If yes, any recommendations?

 

Ideally, I’d like one that can be used interchangeably between iPhone (lightening) and iPad (USB C).

 

 

The TW2 are very capable TW head buds. They were considered for quite some time to be amongst the best sound-quality TW earbuds.

 

Can't help with Apple recommendations sorry, I don't own any (Though the cheap apple one gets universal praise for it's price). I pair my headphones of all types when I am mobile or travelling, with my Chord Mojo (likely overkill for your needs, but I got it for $150!!) and I got a $25 USB Dac from A2A NZ recently. Seems to work really well. 

