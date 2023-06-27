Hi,
I bought a new pair of bluetooth headphones to use with my TV primarily. They do pair with the TV however the sounds cuts in and out briefly every minute or so. I'm only a couple of metres from the TV so it cant be a distance thing. I've unpaired it and paired again but it didn't resolve the issue.
I've connected them to my cellphone and they work perfectly.
Not sure if I need to take them back to get a replacement pair. They are just a Kmart Anko pair so not expensive. I had a previous pair the same brand and they worked fine for a couple of years.