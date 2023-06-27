If your wifi router is anywhere near the TV try moving it around to mitigate the issue. They both use the 2.4Ghz frequency and shouldn't interrupt each other, but sometimes can.



Also see if there's an App for the headphones as there may be a firmware update available?

If you place your phone on the back of the TV (likely where the BT chipset will be and see if this replicates the issue?

If so and you've moved/identified if your router is not a cause then I'd take them back as 'not fit for purpose', especially if you can replicate the issue with your phone behind the TV.

Some ideas anyway. :)