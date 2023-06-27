Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Bluetooth headphones query
benfolds

30 posts

Geek


#306087 27-Jun-2023 11:20
Send private message

Hi,

 

 

 

I bought a new pair of bluetooth headphones to use with my TV primarily. They do pair with the TV however the sounds cuts in and out briefly every minute or so. I'm only a couple of metres from the TV so it cant be a distance thing. I've unpaired it and paired again but it didn't resolve the issue. 

 

 

 

I've connected them to my cellphone and they work perfectly. 

 

 

 

Not sure if I need to take them back to get a replacement pair. They are just a Kmart Anko pair so not expensive. I had a previous pair the same brand and they worked fine for a couple of years. 

Create new topic
tehgerbil
964 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3095394 27-Jun-2023 12:38
Send private message quote this post

If your wifi router is anywhere near the TV try moving it around to mitigate the issue. They both use the 2.4Ghz frequency and shouldn't interrupt each other, but sometimes can. 

 


Also see if there's an App for the headphones as there may be a firmware update available?

 

If you place your phone on the back of the TV (likely where the BT chipset will be and see if this replicates the issue?

 

If so and you've moved/identified if your router is not a cause then I'd take them back as 'not fit for purpose', especially if you can replicate the issue with your phone behind the TV. 

 

 

 

Some ideas anyway. :)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 