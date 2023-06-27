Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Pi 4 4gb and 8gb are back at core electronics limit 4
#306091 27-Jun-2023 16:48
Just had an email, got my order for a couple more 8GBs in.




Richard rich.ms

  #3095514 27-Jun-2023 17:16
Thanks! My old 2GB Pi4 had been groaning under the weight of a bunch of containers so this will really help!

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3095517 27-Jun-2023 17:22
If you're after pure performance (gaming, media streaming, video playback), I'd get the Odroid N2+ :-)

 

She's a beast.

 

 




 

 

  #3095556 27-Jun-2023 20:33
chimera:

 

If you're after pure performance (gaming, media streaming, video playback), I'd get the Odroid N2+ :-)

 

She's a beast.

 

 

 

 

Noone seems to have them in NZ... "Discontinued"

 

I'm all for performance but the pi400 appeals to me as a "complete" Amiga emulator :D 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

