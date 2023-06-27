Just had an email, got my order for a couple more 8GBs in.
Just had an email, got my order for a couple more 8GBs in.
Thanks! My old 2GB Pi4 had been groaning under the weight of a bunch of containers so this will really help!
If you're after pure performance (gaming, media streaming, video playback), I'd get the Odroid N2+ :-)
She's a beast.
chimera:
Noone seems to have them in NZ... "Discontinued"
I'm all for performance but the pi400 appeals to me as a "complete" Amiga emulator :D
