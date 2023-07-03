Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TommySharp

#306183 3-Jul-2023 12:41
Don't suppose anyone knows what voltage the Daikin Ducted Wall Controller run on?
I want to wall mount an android tablet next to it and drawing some 5V power to charge the tabled would save me the headache of running dedicated power....

hsvhel
  #3099014 3-Jul-2023 12:53
I wouldn't expect them have to built in enough headroom for parasitic draw of another device. 

 

Major to run dedicated power? 

 

 

 
 
 
 

TommySharp

  #3099041 3-Jul-2023 13:37
Thanks, my next option would be to put a 240v USB module in the wall and tap into a light switch.
Although the PDL ones are about $50 which is a bit much....

BenEvolent
  #3099059 3-Jul-2023 14:13
https://tradedepot.co.nz/tdx-slimline-double-powerpoint-with-usb/



TommySharp

  #3099069 3-Jul-2023 14:31
BenEvolent:

 

https://tradedepot.co.nz/tdx-slimline-double-powerpoint-with-usb/

 

 

Thanks mate... Should we be overly worried about the quality if it's going in the wall? I guess it impacts price hey :-)

  #3099094 3-Jul-2023 15:26
hsvhel:

I wouldn't expect them have to built in enough headroom for parasitic draw of another device. 

 

 

In particular some phones and tablets can draw a huge amount of power when charging, up to 2.3A, which I'd be very surprised if a parasitic tap could supply. We're not talking a few tens of mA here.

