Don't suppose anyone knows what voltage the Daikin Ducted Wall Controller run on?
I want to wall mount an android tablet next to it and drawing some 5V power to charge the tabled would save me the headache of running dedicated power....
I wouldn't expect them have to built in enough headroom for parasitic draw of another device.
Major to run dedicated power?
Thanks, my next option would be to put a 240v USB module in the wall and tap into a light switch.
Although the PDL ones are about $50 which is a bit much....
https://tradedepot.co.nz/tdx-slimline-double-powerpoint-with-usb/
Thanks mate... Should we be overly worried about the quality if it's going in the wall? I guess it impacts price hey :-)
In particular some phones and tablets can draw a huge amount of power when charging, up to 2.3A, which I'd be very surprised if a parasitic tap could supply. We're not talking a few tens of mA here.