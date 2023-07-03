Hi GZers, I've done a lot of research and can't quite seem to find what I need. Looking for any recommendations for a KVM/Dock that will allow me to:
- Connect a PC (with DisplayPort/144hz output and regular HDMI)
- Connect a MacBook Pro via USB C
- Allow me to use a single mouse & keyboard
- Use both monitors (i.e one switch for dual monitors for the PC, or switch to both for the Mac)
I can see various on PBTech and so on but its unclear whether they will let me do what I want...so would love to hear from anyone who's done anything similar to what I describe above. :)