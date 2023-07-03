Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendations for high-end KVM/dock for work + personal
#306185 3-Jul-2023 14:33
Hi GZers, I've done a lot of research and can't quite seem to find what I need. Looking for any recommendations for a KVM/Dock that will allow me to:

 

  • Connect a PC (with DisplayPort/144hz output and regular HDMI)
  • Connect a MacBook Pro via USB C 
  • Allow me to use a single mouse & keyboard
  • Use both monitors (i.e one switch for dual monitors for the PC, or switch to both for the Mac)

I can see various on PBTech and so on but its unclear whether they will let me do what I want...so would love to hear from anyone who's done anything similar to what I describe above. :)

  #3099077 3-Jul-2023 14:47
So I have achieved this very thing with two devices.

 

A UGREEN USB 3.0 KVM(specifically for keyboard, desktop microphone and mouse, with room for 1 other device), one end in my dock, the other end in my PC.

 

A Thunderbolt dock(I use both a Lenovo and a HP one).

 

If your monitor has multiple inputs then you use one set for the dock(HDMI, DP whatever) and then your PC can have the rest.

 

 

 

All I do is unplug my laptop when I'm done, hit the button on the UGREEN KVM and bang, everything is hooked up on my desktop PC.

 

 

 

 

 

I hope this is exactly what you're looking for.

 

 




  #3099078 3-Jul-2023 14:53
Nice, thanks for the insight! I will take a look at that KVM (or similar). So the combo of KVM + Dock seems to be the way...

  #3099125 3-Jul-2023 16:05
I've been wanting something like this too, but haven't found an all-in-one solution yet. The closest I've found is this, but it only supports a single monitor: https://www.amazon.com/SABRENT-Thunderbolt-Display-Charging-SB-TB4K/dp/B0C74SWVD5

 

 

