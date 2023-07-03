So I have achieved this very thing with two devices.

A UGREEN USB 3.0 KVM(specifically for keyboard, desktop microphone and mouse, with room for 1 other device), one end in my dock, the other end in my PC.

A Thunderbolt dock(I use both a Lenovo and a HP one).

If your monitor has multiple inputs then you use one set for the dock(HDMI, DP whatever) and then your PC can have the rest.

All I do is unplug my laptop when I'm done, hit the button on the UGREEN KVM and bang, everything is hooked up on my desktop PC.

I hope this is exactly what you're looking for.