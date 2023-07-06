Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums

mdf

mdf

3264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306236 6-Jul-2023 11:35
Really interesting thread on Twitter (@HaxRob) regarding data (over) sharing by Australia (and NZ) available Arlec/Gridconnect (i.e. Tuya) smart devices:

 

https://twitter.com/haxrob/status/1676416949499338752 

 

Nothing surprising but good breakdown.

cddt
402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100522 6-Jul-2023 11:42
I don't seem to be able to view any subsequent tweets. Do you have a summary? 

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75650 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100528 6-Jul-2023 12:01
Twitter is now a walled garden. Please post a summary or no one else (without a Twitter account) can read it.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

mjb

mjb
991 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3100535 6-Jul-2023 12:21
I tried to cut'n'waste, but the formatting was terrible after posting....




huckster
642 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100536 6-Jul-2023 12:28
My Arlec/GridConnect devices now run either tasmota or esphome.

nzkc
1179 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100542 6-Jul-2023 12:44
Loses the images, but... https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1676416949499338752.html

 

Edit: And now they appear 🤷

mdf

mdf

3264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3100608 6-Jul-2023 14:06
Ugh, sorry team. Thank @nzkc, beat me to it.

