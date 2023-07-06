Really interesting thread on Twitter (@HaxRob) regarding data (over) sharing by Australia (and NZ) available Arlec/Gridconnect (i.e. Tuya) smart devices:
https://twitter.com/haxrob/status/1676416949499338752
Nothing surprising but good breakdown.
Really interesting thread on Twitter (@HaxRob) regarding data (over) sharing by Australia (and NZ) available Arlec/Gridconnect (i.e. Tuya) smart devices:
https://twitter.com/haxrob/status/1676416949499338752
Nothing surprising but good breakdown.
I don't seem to be able to view any subsequent tweets. Do you have a summary?
Twitter is now a walled garden. Please post a summary or no one else (without a Twitter account) can read it.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
I tried to cut'n'waste, but the formatting was terrible after posting....
contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping
My Arlec/GridConnect devices now run either tasmota or esphome.
Loses the images, but... https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1676416949499338752.html
Edit: And now they appear 🤷