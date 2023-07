Long story short, my SO unilaterally purchased a Roomba with mopping function. C755800 Model. It arrives tomorrow.

I'm the most technically minded of the two of us, so it will be my problem.

I'd appreciate any bullet point type advice on Roomba ownership - do's, dont's, watch-out's worthwhile accessories etc.

I'll do a bunch more reading next. For now just after Exec Sum if possible.