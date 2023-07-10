Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Where to Get Scrap Circuit Boards?
MikeAqua

#306288 10-Jul-2023 16:35
I'm looking for bunch of scrap circuit boards, all in the same colour board colour.  Ideally blue but I may have to settle for standard green.

 

They will be mounted to ply, then encased in resin to form the top of a piece of furniture, with some LED Lighting embedded as well.   It's going to be super tacky, but .... its going in the workshop so I can be as tacky as I want!

 

Does anyone know where I would source?  I need to sort through and pick out those that suit (colour and max component height).

 

I noticed lots of e-waste at my local transfer station (Blenheim).  But it's whole devices palletised. I'm not sure if they would like me pulling stuff apart and removing CBs.




Mike

Create new topic
mentalinc
  #3102355 10-Jul-2023 19:15
You could try and give https://abilities.co.nz/ a call and see if they can ship some to you?




gzt

gzt
  #3102422 10-Jul-2023 20:45
I guess all the low profile stuff will come from small devices like hdd boards,

 

maybe monitors?

elpenguino
  #3102451 10-Jul-2023 21:36
Cool - mebbe design some boards with flashing lights (or whatever you want) and get them made in the colour, shape and size you want.

 

 




