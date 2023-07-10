I'm looking for bunch of scrap circuit boards, all in the same colour board colour. Ideally blue but I may have to settle for standard green.

They will be mounted to ply, then encased in resin to form the top of a piece of furniture, with some LED Lighting embedded as well. It's going to be super tacky, but .... its going in the workshop so I can be as tacky as I want!

Does anyone know where I would source? I need to sort through and pick out those that suit (colour and max component height).

I noticed lots of e-waste at my local transfer station (Blenheim). But it's whole devices palletised. I'm not sure if they would like me pulling stuff apart and removing CBs.