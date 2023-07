Don't really know what to tell you.

I have 300/100 fibre and 2 TP-Link Deco mesh units. One unit downstairs and one upstairs.

The downstairs unit is only a meter or so from the Fire TV 4k max on the family TV. The Fire TV has always been rock solid.

The bedroom TV also has a Fire TV 4k max and is maybe 10m from the upstairs mesh wifi unit.

Likewise that Fire TV is rock solid too.

They are smallish units, so logically they wont have big aerials in them - but they arent bad.

Have you made sure the AFTV is up to date with software updates?

Have you gone into the connections menu on the AFTV and run the connections test thing? Is that ok?

Does your wifi have any mode that drops unused items after a period of time - I think some have that sort of mode.

Have you tried powering off your mesh units and restarting?