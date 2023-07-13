I have been asked to recommend some ear buds for a person who has a partner with a snoring problem.Idea is to be able to filter out the snoring while listening to tablet/phone/tv etc. Are earbuds any good at filtering out "ambient" noise like snoring or will she be better with over-ear phones?

I saw some at NL called JBL Wave Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $50 but they mentioned "Ambient Aware" which would seem to be the opposite of noise cancelling?

The noise cancelling is a higher priority than sound fidelity so any suggestions in the lower/budget range appreciated.

Thanks.