ashtonaut

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306435 22-Jul-2023 17:52
I’m considering a PEA-M100HAA ducted system (two, actually) with whatever wifi module they come with these days.

What is the current state of custom control beyond the Mitsi provided phone app? Specifically, getting the thing controlled by Homebridge, or Home Assistant.

I’m OK with it not being 100% local (ie using MEL cloud credentials).

What are people using? Bonus points if anyone has a solution that also controls a Lossnay fresh air system that’s been integrated with the ducted system.

I’m aware there are a few homebridge plugins but it seems like AU/NZ uses a different cloud platform to overseas?

SumnerBoy
1922 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107029 22-Jul-2023 18:46
https://github.com/SwiCago/HeatPump

I'm using this library to control my high wall Mitsi headpump. It works really well but you need to be comfortable programming an ESP device and wiring up the CN105 connector.

But once done you have full local control. There are ESP home configs available which I think gives you Home Assistant integration.

Otherwise you could try my repo which is a wrapper around the library above and provides automatic Home Assistant discovery via MQTT.

https://github.com/sumnerboy12/OXRS-BJ-HeatpumpController-ESP-FW

This has compiled binaries for the WT32-ETH01 dev board.

 
 
 
 

ashtonaut

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3107033 22-Jul-2023 18:52
Thanks, sounds like your solution is at the ‘full local control but a bit more techy’ end of the scale. I’ll check it out. Is it compatible with only certain Mitsi units or wifi modules? Or doesn’t need a wifi module at all as it’s full local control?

Also keen to know if anyone has something working in the ‘middle ground’, being an interface for control via the MEL cloud system.

SumnerBoy
1922 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107041 22-Jul-2023 19:11
No need for the wifi module so this is literally a $10 solution. But yes requires a bit of technical know how.

The library I linked about has an open issue in the GitHub repo which people add comments with different models and countries that have had success with.

Should work with just about any Mitsi model with the cN105 connector.



ashtonaut

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3107044 22-Jul-2023 19:22
I actually have several wemos D1mini and pros sitting in a box, so would just need the cable. I’ll check out the compatible devices list, thanks for confirming this essentially replaces the wifi module.

WellWhat
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3107090 22-Jul-2023 19:44
There is a protocol the some Mitsi heat pumps support, mine does though its a small split unit. It was part of the wifi addon extra component

https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/wifi/learn_echonet.aspx

 

Runs locally without any cloud requirements

 

 

 

There is also a home assistant integration

 

https://github.com/scottyphillips/echonetlite_homeassistant

 


Readme says it supports these which could be pretty close to your model, might be worth a shot investingating
Ducted

 

    PEA-M100GAA
    PEA-RP140GAA

ashtonaut

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3107107 22-Jul-2023 21:11
Interesting! The M100HAA unit looks appears very similar to the M100GAA (HAA is a 'splittable' equivalent) so I suspect it will work.

 

Here's my take at a list, with links for future reference, of possible solutions for Mitsubishi heat pump 'smart' control, from most to least 'official':

 

     

  1. Mitsubishi MAC-568IF-E wifi module and 'Mitsubishi Wifi Control' smartphone app. Full control but limited to the Mitsubishi app and cloud system. (~$250, plug and play)
  2. Wifi module and local Echonet connection to Home Assistant. Full control via Mitsubishi app and cloud, and also local control with HA using Echonet. (~$250, a little HA config required)
  3. Wifi module and Home Assistant MEL Cloud or similar integration. Full control via Mitsubishi app and cloud, or HA integration via Mitsubishi cloud. (~$250, a little HA config required)
  4. DIY home control using instructions like these, a CN-105 cable, and a Wemos D1 or similar. Full local control with no cloud requirement. (~$10, reasonable tinkering confidence required)

 

This thread gives me enough to know that there's definitely a solution beyond #1, which is what I was looking to confirm.

 

Is anyone controlling a Mitsubishi ducted unit with a Lossnay system integrated?

