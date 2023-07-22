I’m considering a PEA-M100HAA ducted system (two, actually) with whatever wifi module they come with these days.



What is the current state of custom control beyond the Mitsi provided phone app? Specifically, getting the thing controlled by Homebridge, or Home Assistant.



I’m OK with it not being 100% local (ie using MEL cloud credentials).



What are people using? Bonus points if anyone has a solution that also controls a Lossnay fresh air system that’s been integrated with the ducted system.



I’m aware there are a few homebridge plugins but it seems like AU/NZ uses a different cloud platform to overseas?