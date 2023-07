I am wanting to connect a nominal 5v 10w solar panel to a 5v LED reading lamp via a power bank. I say nominal because I am only measuring 4.9v and 0.5a in bright sunlight. The power bank is an Anker Powercore 10000. My question is, do I need any sort of controller between the panel and the power bank to disconnect it when the power bank is fully charged or is this handled within the power bank?

Thanks.