Hi there,

For the past couple weeks or so, when I turn my printer on it says the ink absorber is full and I need to clean it

I've looked up videos on Youtube, so I know how to do it, the thing is I can't actually find it, could someone please tell me where they think it might be? I did end up taking out two "bits" which had ink in them, kinda top right of the printer, they weren't "soft" though like some videos I watched - Cleaned them and what not but the same message came up

Thanks!